Watch White House press briefing live as US to lift travel ban

The White House is holding a press briefing following the announcement that the US has lifted its travel ban on visitors from the UK, EU and other nations.

From November, double-jabbed travellers will be allowed to fly into the US if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

The nation has so far had tough restrictions on travel in place since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the announcement “a fantastic boost for business and trade” suggesting it’s “great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again.”