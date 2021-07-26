White House press secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters that the Government will maintain current travel restrictions due to the rise of the Delta Covid-19 variant.

Ms Psaki said current restrictions would remain unchanged, citing the rise of the variant around the world and the rise of cases among the unvaccinated in the United States. She specifically highlighted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory against travel to the United Kingdom, which it announced on Monday. According to Public Health England the Delta variant currently accounts for approximately 99% of cases across the UK.