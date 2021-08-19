A new mandate has ruled that more than 700 American colleges and universities say students must be vaccinated or face repeated Covid-19 tests, enforced social distancing, or even be barred from campus.

While education facilities are desperate to avoid Covid-19 breakouts, not everyone wishes to be vaccinated.

Reilly O'Neill, a Loyola Marymount University student, said: "I should be able to choose whether I get the vaccine or not and if I'm going to be coerced into doing that, that doesn't feel like a free choice. It very much feels like oppression."

His lawyer described the issue "as a decisive effort by the left".