The vaccination rate in the US has been on the rise following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, data suggests.

Polling indicates that nearly a third of Americans who have not been vaccinated were waiting for FDA approval, announced on 23 August, before deciding to roll up their sleeve.

“If you have been waiting for this approval before getting the vaccine, now is the time to get vaccinated and join the more than 173 million Americans who are already fully vaccinated,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky told ABC News.