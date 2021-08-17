President Biden’s US National Security Advisor has said that a ‘fair amount’ of weaponry given to Afghan security forces by the US military is now in Taliban hands. This comes after the US military scrambled to evacuate citizens and US allies after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan over the weekend.

Jake Sullivan told a White House briefing that he did not have a “complete picture of where every article of defense material has gone” but suspected some was in Taliban hands.

“We don’t have a sense that they are readily going to hand it over at the airport” he added.