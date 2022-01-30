‘Bomb cyclone’ slams eastern US with heavy snow

The US East Coast has been battered by a 'bomb cyclone', bringing blizzard conditions and heavy snowfall to multiple states.

Some areas of Massachusetts have seen as much as 2.5ft (75cm) of snow, while Boston alone recorded 23.6in (60cm) of snow on Saturday - matching a previous one-day record.

Five states declared an emergency shortly before the weather hit, with locals told to stay inside and only travel if absolutely necessary.

Thousands have also been left with no electricity after widespread power cuts as a result of the storm.

