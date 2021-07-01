Severe flash floods and mudslides wiped out roads in Utah’s Zion National Park and its surrounding community on Tuesday, forcing the famous park to temporarily close.

Footage taken from inside a building shows water cascading down the street outside as towels are used to mop up water leaking in underneath the door. Social media users shared videos of muddy rivers surging through campsites and car parks.

A cleanup operation is underway after the floods damaged lodges, washed away trails and left roads caked in mud and littered with debris.

Park authorities warned visitors not to enter narrow canyons in bad weather.