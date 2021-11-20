A suspect is in police custody after leading officers on a dangerous chase across California in a utility truck.

Helicopter footage captured part of the high-speed chase on the 57 Freeway, showing the driver overtaking a number of vehicles while racing through parts of Los Angeles and Orange County.

The suspect eventually ditched the truck in a neighborhood before attempting to escape on foot, where he was eventually arrested by four police officers.

California Highway Patrol believe the truck may have been stolen ahead of the chase.

