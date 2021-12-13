Huge queue at the Holloway Road walk-in vaccination centre after Johnson announced new booster target

Video footage shows a huge queue at the Holloway Road walk-in vaccination centre after Boris Johnson announced a new booster target to combat the omicron variant.

The NHS website has been hit with technical problems amid a rush of 100,000 people booking their booster jabs on Monday morning.

People struggled to book their third vaccine dose on Sunday night and Monday morning, with many reporting that the website kept “looping back” before they could get a vaccine slot.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here