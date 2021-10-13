Changes in human behaviour around covid-19 protocols intentionally have more to do with efficacy declines than immunological dwindling, a study has found.

Effectiveness against breakthrough hospitalisations for adults aged 18 to 64 remained at 86% plus across the board.

Pfizer and Moderna reported humble declines in recipients aged 65 years and above, reiterating the importance of booster jabs.

Those who received the Pfizer jab had the greatest efficacy decline during weeks when the Delta strain was sweeping the country.

