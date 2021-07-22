This is the moment a woman in Michigan found out she won $1 million in the state’s Covid vaccine sweepstakes. LaTonda Anderson received a surprise knock on the door with her big check. She said she’d spend some of her winnings on her daughter’s college tuition.

As take-up of the vaccine stalls in the US, some states have come up with ploys to incentivise their residents to get jabbed, such as raffling scholarships and giveaways of baseball tickets, drinks and pizza. Meatpacker JBS is offering free meat for a year to some vaccine recipients.