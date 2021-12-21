Getting Covid-19 jab is a moral issue, Archbishop of Canterbury says

Getting vaccinated against coronavirus is a moral issue, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Asked during an interview with ITV News At Ten the Most Rev Justin Welby said that getting the jab reduces the chances of illness being spread and that “it’s not about me and my rights to choose – it’s about how I love my neighbour”.

His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people could go ahead with their Christmas plans but there is “continuing uncertainty” about the severity of the fast-spreading Omicron variant and hospital admission rates.

