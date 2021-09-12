The government has made another spectacular U-turn on the implementation of vaccine passports with Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealing while talking to the BBC that they would no longer be considered for nightclubs and large venues.

The news comes just days after various ministers and sources close to the government had come out in favour of the idea despite the obvious lukewarm reception from the public on the plan.

The move will be seen as a win for backbench Tory MPs who have always been against the idea on civil liberty grounds.