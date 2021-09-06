Valencia celebrates statue-burning festival for first time since pandemic began

The city of Valencia has celebrated its most important festival, Las Fallas, after it was cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

Usually held in March, Las Fallas was again delayed this year due to the Covid restrictions in place in the country at the time – but was able to go ahead this month as things have eased somewhat in Spain.

During this festival, huge papier mâché sculptures called fallas are set up across the city and subsequently burned during the Nit de la Cremà as well as a fireworks display being put on.