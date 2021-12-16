Police van and multiple cars smash into controversial road bollards in Watford

Multiple vehicles, including a police van, have been caught on camera colliding with bollards on a residential street in Watford.

The width restriction on Woodmere Avenue, a residential street north of the town, was introduced a decade ago to deter larger vehicles from using the road.

However, regular incidents have occurred in recent months since it was made even narrower, with vehicles smashing into the bollards.

Resident Tim Vigor has been sharing footage of the accidents on a Facebook page calling for action, which shows some cars have even come close to rolling over.

