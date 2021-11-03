Jonathan Van-Tam has used “football terms” to explain the progress the UK has made through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The trend of asking someone to “explain in football terms” has been seen on Twitter in recent months and England’s deputy chief medical officer has now leaned into it.

“I would say we’re kind of half-time in extra-time,” Van-Tam said.

“I think the final whistle - I can’t predict it - but my personal view is that we have got a few more months to run and we will be in a much calmer set of waters by spring.”

