Defense lawyers in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial accused prosecutors of withholding pieces of evidence as the pontiff’s own role in a flawed London property investment in Chelsea again came before the court.

The trial concerns the Secretariat of State’s 350 million euro investment in a luxury London property development, much of it funded with donations from the faithful.

Vatican prosecutors have accused Italian brokers and Vatican officials of defrauding the Holy See in the deal, and of extorting the Vatican of 15 million euros to actually acquire control of the property.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here