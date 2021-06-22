Astronomers have spotted evidence of tectonic movement in Venus’ crust, indicating that Earth’s neighbouring planet is still geologically active. Due to its thick, toxic atmosphere, scientists thought that Venus was a dead planet. But new research has found that plates making up its crust are moving in the form of crystal blocks that have jostled against each other like broken chunks of pack ice. The activity could provide scientists with a better idea of what’s happening on planets outside of our solar system.