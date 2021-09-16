Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will remain with Aston Martin's Formula One team for the 2022 season, the company has confirmed. Vettel, who joined Aston Martin at the start of this year's season, secured the first podium position for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June.

Speaking about the new technical regulations being introduced next season - which were delayed due to the pandemic - Vettel said it will be "a great opportunity" for Aston Martin.

"I believe in the strength of our new growing team, so I am already looking forward to 2022," he said.