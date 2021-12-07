Watch live as Victoria Nuland testifies to Senate on US-Russia relations

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is to testify to the Senate on the relationship between the US and Russia as tensions build over a potential Russian offensive in Ukraine some think could take place next year.

Nuland is expected to tell the Senate in her opening remarks that: “We don’t know whether Russian President Putin has made a decision to attack Ukraine or overthrow its government but we do know he is building the capacity to do so.”

