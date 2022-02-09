Vehicle narrowly misses beach goers as it drives into sea in Queenland

Police are seeking witnesses to an incident of dangerous driving at a lagoon water crossing on Ocean Beach, Bribie Island on Saturday, February 5.

Video footage uploaded by Queensland Police shows a Nissan Patrol car accelerating into deep water crossing towards swimmers, who had to quickly move out of its path.

Due to the depth of the water, the vehicle was unable to cross and became submerged.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here