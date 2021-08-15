Haiti earthquake: Local residents assess the damage of 7.2 magnitude tremor

The above video shows locals assessing the damage of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti on Saturday (14 August) that has sent shockwaves throughout the Caribbean . So far, some 227 people have died in the quake, with hundreds more either reported as missing or wounded.

The local residents are clearly distressed at the damage another earthquake has caused to their country after the 2010 quake caused so much devastation to the Caribbean nation. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency in Haiti as a result of yesterday’s events.