Video released by authorities in California’s San Jose shows the moments leading up to the police killing of Demetrius Stanley, who was shot by an undercover officer on Monday.

San Jose police officials said Stanley confronted the officer with a gun while the officer was conducting surveillance for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the area in March, local media reported.

In the footage, Stanley is seen walking along a road and approaching a parked vehicle. He then opens the driver’s door and points a handgun at the person inside.

Stanley’s killing sparked protests in San Jose.