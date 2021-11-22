Austrians enjoy brief holiday cheer at a Christmas market hours before a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is actioned.

The measures, which take effect early this morning (Monday) are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be re-evaluated after 10.

Citizens are expected to stay at home apart from basic reasons like getting groceries and exercising.

Restaurants and most shops will close, while larger events have been canceled.

Parents are being encouraged to keep their children at home despite schools remaining open.

A further lockdown may be actioned on unvaccinated citizens after this one is lifted.

