Hundreds of people attended a candlelit vigil in memory of MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death while meeting constituents in Essex on Friday (15 October).

The crowd gathered in the darkness of Belfairs sports ground in Leigh-on-Sea on Saturday (16 October) while carrying lanterns and candles to honour Sir David, who the elected MP of the area.

The field is the same where the day before an air ambulance landed, as paramedics tried to save Sir Amess’s life at the nearby Belfairs Methodist Church.