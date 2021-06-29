Hundreds gathered for a candlelight vigil on the beach near the rubble of the collapsed 12-story building in Surfside, Florida, on Monday night, remembering the 11 people confirmed dead and praying for the 150 people still missing.

People have been leaving flowers, candles and pictures of the victims of last week’s disaster along a wall near where the tower once stood.

Search and rescue efforts are continuing, though no one has been pulled from the debris alive since hours after the collapse on Thursday.