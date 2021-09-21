Video footage shows around 300 people, including many children, gathering in Killamarsh at a vigil to remember the four people who died in a house in the Derbyshire village.

Terri Harris was found dead with her children, John Paul and Lacey – and Lacey’s friend, Connie Gent, on Sunday morning at around 7.25am.

Derbyshire Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and remains in custody, with officers not having any prior contact with those involved.