Police launches investigation after Derbyshire woman killed during home attack

Police launched a murder investigation after an 86-year-old woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a home attack in a Derbyshire village on Saturday (15 January).

The elderly couple, named locally as Freda Walker and Kenneth Walker, were attacked in their home in Langwith Junction.

Mrs Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, while her husband remains in intensive care.

Derbyshire Police said there was a “serious level of violence” used against the couple during the home attack and called for people to step forward with information.