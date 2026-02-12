Footage showing the moment a paedophile nursery worker was arrested has been released as he was jailed for molesting young children in a campaign of sexual abuse dubbed “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Vincent Chan, 45, of Stanhope Avenue, Finchley, was jailed at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday, 12 February.

He pleaded guilty on 3 December to 26 offences, including sexual assault and making/taking indecent images of children. On 29 January, he pleaded guilty to a further 30 offences, including taking/making indecent images of children, voyeurism, a sexual assault and outraging public decency.

Judge John Dodd KC jailed Chan for 18 years for an “utterly wicked, perverse, and depraved” catalogue of abuse lasting 15 years.

His sentencing marks the conclusion of a “deeply distressing case,” the Metropolitan Police said.