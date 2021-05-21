Footage from the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem shows fresh violence between Palestinians and Israeli police, just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas came into effect.

Palestinians, who reportedly threw stones at officers, can be seen running from armed Israeli police amid loud bangs and smoke from stun grenades after Friday prayers.

Clashes at the holy site earlier in May were a main trigger for 11 days of bloodshed that saw more than 240 people killed in the region.

The Israel-Hamas truce was announced in the early hours of Friday to put an end to the violence.