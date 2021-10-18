Police body-cam footage shows the moment a violent burglar was arrested in his pants after he was found hiding in a loft.

Scott Taylor was discovered cowering in the attic wearing black underwear after officers traced him to an address in Kitts Green, Birmingham.

Video footage shows the bare-chested thug being led back down a ladder and downstairs in handcuffs after being arrested.

Mr.Taylor had been wanted following a violent burglary in Lea Hall, Birmingham, during which the homeowner was stabbed in the leg on April 26.