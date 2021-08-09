An artist has created a boat shaped like a giant violin in tribute to all those who have died of Covid-19 .

Artist Livio De Marchi created the boat in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium and it had its test voyage on Friday (7 August).

In the above video, a cellist can be seen performing Bach’s Cello Suite No.1 in G Major on the boat after it’s lowered into the water for the first time.

De Marchi is famous for his floating sculptures, and has previously built a wooden Ferrari that could float on water.