Watch live as Virgin Orbit launches seven satellites into space

Virgin Orbit will attempt to launch seven satellites into space today.

The carrier plane, known as Cosmic Girl, is scheduled to take off from California’s Mojave Air and Space Port today between 6am and 8am local time (2pm to 4pm BST).

If the launch goes according to plan, Virgin’s two-stage LauncherOne rocket will separate from the plane about an hour after lift off and carry the seven satellites to orbit.

The company have named today’s mission “Tubular Bells: Part One” after the first track on Mike Oldfield’s 1973 album, which was the first record ever released by Richard Branson’s Virgin Records.