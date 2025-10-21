Virginia Giuffre's brother cried and said his sister would be "proud" of the "vindicating moment" after Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles.

The former Duke of York gave up using all his titles and honours on Friday (17 October), following new allegations against him in Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl - which was published on Tuesday.

"It is really difficult to come forward but she would be really proud of this moment - it's a very vindicating moment for her", Sky Roberts said in an interview with Channel 4 on Monday (20 October).

Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing.