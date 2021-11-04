Watch live as Virginia governor and governor-elect make remarks in Richmond

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin are making remarks in Richmond after this week's shock election result.

Mr Youngkin, a Republican newcomer, secured a crushing victory over Terry McAuliffe, who had campaigned with Joe Biden and Barack Obama ahead of the vote.

While polls had suggested a tight race, the result was a stunning defeat for the Democrats, in a state where Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10 points in the presidential election one year ago.

Mr Youngkin will now meet with sitting Gov. Northam symbolising the beginning of the transfer of power.

