Watch live as Virginia voters take to polls for governor's race

Residents of Virginia are casting their votes in the governor’s election, which will be the most closely watched contest in the US 2 November elections.

A tight race for the governor’s mansion is expected, with Democrat Terry McAuliffe counting on the state’s leftward trend to carry him to a second term.

However, he faces a tough challenge from businessman Glenn Youngkin, a political novice who has impressed Republican voters in recent weeks.

The latest polls suggest the two candidates are deadlocked, meaning the race is a toss-up.

