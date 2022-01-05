Hundreds of motorists were stranded overnight along a 50-mile stretch of highway Virginia after lorries jack-knifed in a winter storm.

Rescue crews finished freeing the last of the travellers stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures on a snowed-in highway, ending a crisis that had trapped thousands of people including U.S. Senator Tim Kaine.

Mr Kaine's routine commute from his Virginia home to Washington turned into a 27-hour ordeal when a blizzard made the road headed toward the nation's capital impassable, stranding him and other motorists without food and water in the freezing cold.

