Thousands of people took the streets of Paris and other cities across France on July 31 to protest against a new bill requiring people to have special virus passes to enter restaurants and other venues, as well as mandating COVID-19 jabs for health workers.

There were tense scenes at times between protesters and special police forces in Paris but no immediate reports of disturbances.

Four separate protests were being held Saturday in Paris, with “liberty” the slogan of the day.

The pass requires vaccinations, a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19.