Vladimir Putin belts out Blueberry Hill on karaoke in resurfaced clip

A clip of Russian leader Vladimir Putin belting out Blueberry Hill has resurfaced – and people are understandably confused.

Hailed the “most messed up thing you’ll see on Twitter today” (or possibly ever), Putin took to the stage at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010.

He sang along to the 1958 hit as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – watched on and cheered.

