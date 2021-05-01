Boris Johnson compares Putin to drug dealer who has west ‘hooked on oil and gas’

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin to a drug dealer who has western nations hooked on his supply of oil and gas.

The prime minister added that Russia's "brutal" and "indiscriminate" bombing of Ukraine is "quite unbelievable" as he vowed the president will not succeed in his aim.

“Vladimir Putin over the last years has been like a pusher, feeding an addiction in western countries to his hydrocarbons,” Mr Johnson on Tuesday.

"We [must] wean ourselves off Russian hydrocarbons."

