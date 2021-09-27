Vladimir Putin burnished his reputation as an outdoorsman by fishing and hiking during a recent camping trip in Siberia.

The Russian president spent his break with defence minister Sergei Shoigu at an unspecified location in the boreal forest.

In footage released on Sunday, Putin can be seen wearing a drab green outfit and a camo coat as he catches a pike from the river.

He's later filmed hiking through trees, driving a boat in a pair of sunglasses and relaxing in front of a campfire.