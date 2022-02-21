Watch as Vladimir Putin addresses the nation amid tensions with Ukraine

Russian president Vladimir Putin will deliver a video address to the nation on television this evening after considering requests from separatist groups to recognise them as states independent from Ukraine.

Rossiya-24 state television channel did not say exactly when it would happen, but that it would be soon.

Mr Putin told his security council it was necessary to consider the requests from DPR leader Pushilin and LPR leader Pasechnik, as he said the threat to Russia would increase if Ukraine were to join Nato.

