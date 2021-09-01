Vladimir Putin was left confused when a schoolboy asked him to “sign up” to his YouTube channel during a meeting with a group of children.

“I also do my own programme on my YouTube channel Red Fork. Can you sign up to it, please? I will be very happy,” a young boy named Egor asked the Russian president.

“What do you want me to sign, Egor? What is it I have to sign? I didn’t understand. What do I have to sign?” the president fired back.

Egor then explained that YouTube is a social media, to which Putin replied “ah!”