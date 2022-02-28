Vladimir Putin needs to ‘withdraw his war machine’ from Ukraine, Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson has urged Vladimir Putin to "withdraw his war machine" from Ukraine and pursue peace talks instead.

When asked about the prospect of negotiations, the prime minister added that he has seen "nothing" from the Russian president so far to suggest that he's open to talks.

"Clearly what needs to happen is he needs to withdraw his war machine from Ukraine," Mr Johnson said.

"If he wants to stop, if he wants to withdraw, if he wants to negotiate, that’s very good news. I have my doubts, I’ve got to tell you."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.