Boris Johnson has branded Vladimir Putin a “dictator” after he unleashed a “hideous and barbaric” war on Ukraine.

The prime minister addressed the UK on Thursday afternoon, also pledging to help ensure the “sovereignty and independence” of the nation is restored in the face of Russian aggression.

“This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign independent European people to choose their own future, and that is a right that the UK will always defend,” Mr Johnson said.

“This hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure.”

