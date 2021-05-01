Vladimir Putin ‘will be held responsible’ for war crimes, Sajid Javid says

Vladimir Putin will be "held responsible" for his war crimes, Sajid Javid has vowed.

Speaking of the recent Russian attacks on civilians and hospitals in Ukraine, the health secretary said that he is "filled with rage".

"These are appalling atrocities being committed on innocent civilians... these are war crimes and Putin will be held responsible," Mr Javid said.

