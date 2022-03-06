Putin will face justice for war crimes ‘in this world or the next’, says Irish priest

Vladimir Putin will “face justice in this world or the next” for his attack on Ukraine, an Irish priest has said.

Father Fergal MacDonagh, who threw paint at the Russian Embassy in Dublin this week, also described the Russian president’s actions as “appalling and horrific” war crimes.

He was speaking as crowds gathered on O’Connell Street to protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s appalling and horrific and it’s the work of evil,” Father MacDonagh said.

“Putin will face justice, in this world or the next.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.