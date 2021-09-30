A volcano on La Palma island has begun ejecting lava again after a lull following an eruption earlier this month

The lava has flattened hundreds of homes in the region since the volcano erupted on September 19, and more than 6,000 people have been forced to flee.

On Tuesday, the lava reached the Atlantic Ocean, raising concerns about the release of toxic gas as the hot rock reacted with the water.

Clouds of white steam were seen rising as the red-hot lava made contact with the ocean in the Playa Nueva area.