A volcano in northwest Costa Rica erupted on Monday, spewing ash and smoke more than 2 kilometres high above the crater in what authorities say could be its biggest eruption in years.

The Rincon de la Vieja volcano has frequent outbursts – around 1,400 last year alone – though the latest came after several months of calm. It lasted about three minutes.

A hiking trail to the crater summit has remained shuttered in recent years due to the restless volcano. It is one of five active volcanoes in the central American nation.