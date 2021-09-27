Spanish island of La Palma is covered by thick clouds of smoke that billow from the hillside of an erupting volcano on the Canary island.

This eruption has already forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, according to local officials.

According to experts, the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which first erupted on 19 September, entered a new explosive phase on Friday.

In the early hours of the morning, lava from the eruption entered the town of Todoque and caused the collapse of a church on the island of La Palma.